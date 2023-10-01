International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,684 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $265.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $286.96. The firm has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

