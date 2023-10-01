International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,545 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up about 0.5% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 59.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.47 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 116.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

