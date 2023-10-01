International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. True Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $171.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

