International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,096 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361,035 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,054 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 26,633,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $316,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $14.03 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $682,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,719,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,650,801.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $682,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,719,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,650,801.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $14,950,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 64,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,520,201. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.