International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NEE stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.98 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

