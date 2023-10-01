International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.42% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period.

Shares of THD stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.93. The stock has a market cap of $268.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1 year low of $62.20 and a 1 year high of $80.79.

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

