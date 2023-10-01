International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 3.1% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $140.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

