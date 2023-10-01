International Paper (NYSE:IP) Lifted to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00.

IP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.30.

Get International Paper alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IP

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.07. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.57%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in International Paper by 118,877.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,449,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,331 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $162,427,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $162,329,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 212.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 43.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.