Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Inuvo to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Inuvo Stock Performance

INUV stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INUV. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inuvo during the second quarter valued at $211,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Inuvo during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 20.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

