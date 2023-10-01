Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Purchased by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 129,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,211,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,916,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $379,000.

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.67 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

