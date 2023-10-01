Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Down 31.3% in September

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0372 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

