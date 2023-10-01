Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 71,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

PID opened at $16.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1728 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

