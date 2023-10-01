Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 6.1% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $358.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.25. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

