Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Boosted by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1,026.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,046 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.2% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $45,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $141.69 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

