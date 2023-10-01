Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Stake Cut by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for 2.3% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $91.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.08. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $96.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

