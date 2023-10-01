Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Position Lifted by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 457,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF comprises 5.3% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $43,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 75,432 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.83. 23,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,645. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.86. The company has a market cap of $482.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.