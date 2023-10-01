Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $61,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 489,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,608,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 162,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $70.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

