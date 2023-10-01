Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.45.

IONS opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $39.40. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.84 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $207,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,561. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $207,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,561. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $451,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,932 over the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $360,459,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

