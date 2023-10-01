IOTA Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $428.13 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

