IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IQV. Barclays boosted their target price on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $251.64.

IQV opened at $196.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

