iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Holdings Raised by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 5.0% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 136,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 37,007 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,532,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,490.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 664,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,863,000 after acquiring an additional 645,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,015,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,041. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average is $81.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

