iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $9,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 220,704 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICVT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.21. 50,266 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.16.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.