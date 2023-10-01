iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,596 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,386. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.27.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

