iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,753,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,662. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.30. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.74 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

