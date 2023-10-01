iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) is Gleason Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Gleason Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.7% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $14,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $74,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $94.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.12 and a 200 day moving average of $94.69. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $101.66.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.