iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 246,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $94.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.52. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $101.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

