iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,352 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.1% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $69,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 83,962,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,977,000 after buying an additional 1,793,268 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,414 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,535 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,545 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.74.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

