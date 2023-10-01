iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 840,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 166,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

