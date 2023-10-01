iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Acquired by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF makes up 5.2% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 627,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 346,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 331,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after buying an additional 188,441 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 331,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,785. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

