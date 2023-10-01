iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,502,000 after acquiring an additional 53,622,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190,712 shares during the period. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 9,938,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,783,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,381,402. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.