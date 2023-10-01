iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF makes up 1.5% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $58.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.14. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $44.16 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

