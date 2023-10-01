iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Well Done LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $18,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $308,588,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,040 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 483.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,259 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,734,524 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average of $73.52.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

