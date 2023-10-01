iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,208. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $252.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

