iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Newton One Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Newton One Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,880,000 after acquiring an additional 141,337 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $714,000. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $151.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.04. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

