iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $107.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.45. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

