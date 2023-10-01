Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.77

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and traded as low as $17.11. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 890 shares trading hands.
Jeffersonville Bancorp Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01.
Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter.
Jeffersonville Bancorp Announces Dividend
Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile
Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.
