Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.77

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and traded as low as $17.11. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 890 shares.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

