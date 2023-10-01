Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JRONY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to €26.60 ($28.30) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

JRONY stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

