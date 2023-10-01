JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FROG. William Blair raised shares of JFrog from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.36.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. JFrog has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $925,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,089,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,564,582.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 11,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $314,541.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 590,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,937,541.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $925,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,089,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,564,582.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 484,013 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,880. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,300,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 956,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 344,707 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in JFrog by 4.8% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

See Also

