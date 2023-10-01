JLB & Associates Inc. Acquires 308 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America comprises about 1.8% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $12,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.84, for a total value of $2,292,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,419.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PKG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $153.55 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.47 and a 200 day moving average of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

