JLB & Associates Inc. Buys 331 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,828,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.10.

Hershey Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $200.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.29. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $199.30 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,438 shares of company stock worth $4,079,372. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.