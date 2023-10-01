JLB & Associates Inc. Buys New Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 135.9% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 51.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,831,000 after acquiring an additional 32,380 shares during the last quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $327.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.24 and a 200 day moving average of $297.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total value of $455,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total transaction of $455,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,938 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,336 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

