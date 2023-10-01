JLB & Associates Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 4.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Credit Acceptance Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $460.12 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $358.00 and a fifty-two week high of $576.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 16.47 and a quick ratio of 16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.01.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $10.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.81 by ($0.12). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 47.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,766 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.87, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,436,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,248,222.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total value of $197,884.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,424,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.87, for a total value of $4,153,800.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,436,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,248,222.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,678 shares of company stock worth $46,560,725 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Further Reading

