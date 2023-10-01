JLB & Associates Inc. Has $311,000 Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,908,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,854,000 after purchasing an additional 151,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,434,000 after purchasing an additional 97,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 752,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,540,000 after purchasing an additional 50,927 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $1,658,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,810 shares in the company, valued at $13,010,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CBRL. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $67.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.69 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.15.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $836.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.85%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

