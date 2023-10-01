JLB & Associates Inc. Has $486,000 Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHDN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

CHDN opened at $116.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.