JLB & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,959 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $718,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,918 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 616,313 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $39,792,000 after acquiring an additional 108,995 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 144,179 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,458 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $72.71. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

