JLB & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Allegion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Allegion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $104.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.32. Allegion plc has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $128.36.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,991,201.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,201.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $527,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

