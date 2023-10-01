JLB & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.6% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE opened at $95.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

