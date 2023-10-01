JLB & Associates Inc. Purchases 6,002 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. SEI Investments makes up about 2.6% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $17,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SEI Investments by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in SEI Investments by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of SEIC opened at $60.23 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 43,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $2,597,566.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,227,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,772,922.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,532,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 43,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $2,597,566.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,227,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,772,922.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,000 shares of company stock worth $8,381,881 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

