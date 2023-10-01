JLB & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $271.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.84 and a 200 day moving average of $237.10. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.61 and a 52 week high of $284.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CASY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.11.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

